Green (calf) is probable for Friday's matchup against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Green has missed the Warriors' last two matchups due to a left calf injury, though he is expected to return to game action Friday. The veteran forward underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed there's no significant damage to the left calf, but he could operate under a minutes restriction when he returns.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Tests come back clean•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will not play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Set to receive MRI•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Siting out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Considered doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Hands out seven dimes Saturday•