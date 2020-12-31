Green (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green has yet to make his season debut while recovering from a right foot injury, but he'll likely step on the court for the first time Friday. Chances are, he'll join the starting five, meaning Juan Toscano-Anderson will almost certainly head back to the bench. There's a chance Green will be on a minutes limit if he plays.