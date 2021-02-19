Green (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Magic, but he will still go through warmups before an official decision is made, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green has been trending in the right direction since missing Wednesday's game against the Heat, and it's looking like it will be just a one-game absence for the veteran. Assuming he's cleared to play, he'll almost certainly rejoin the starting five.
