Green (ankle) is probable for Monday's matchup with the Suns.
Green tweaked his ankle during Saturday's win over the Bucks, but he was able to play through it and said after the game that he fully intended to play Monday. It looks like he'll power through the ankle issue and managers can expect to get official confirmation on his status closer to Monday's tip.
