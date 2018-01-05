Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Saturday with knee soreness

Green is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.

Green played 38 minutes and recorded a triple-double Thursday against the Rockets, but apparently came out of the game with some knee soreness. That said, it doesn't seem to be serious, as he'll likely take the floor Saturday. Look for more information on his status after he tests the knee out during morning shootaround, however.

