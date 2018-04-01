Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Sunday vs. Suns

Green is probable for Sunday's game against Phoenix with a left elbow strain.

Green is likely being listed on the injury report primarily as a precaution, as he played well in Saturday's win over Sacramento. If he's held out or limited at all look for David West and Kevin Looney to see some extra minutes.

