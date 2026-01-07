Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable to face Bucks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Green was previously labeled as questionable, but he's trending in the right direction. In his most recent outing against the Clippers on Monday, Green posted six points (2-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 32 minutes.
