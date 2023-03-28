Green (neck) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
It's near the end of the regular-season and Green is a bit banged up, but it appears he will continue to push through the pain. Managers can expect to get official word on Green's status closer to Tuesday's tip.
