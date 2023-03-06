Green (left hand soreness) is probable for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder.

Green tweaked his hand last Tuesday during the Warriors' matchup with the Trail Blazers, and he aggravated it again during Sunday's game in Los Angeles. However, it's an injury that Green intends to continue to power through, as it's mostly a pain tolerance issue. The Warriors don't have any back-to-back sets during Week 20, so barring a setback, Green should be available for all three games.