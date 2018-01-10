Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Wednesday

Green is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.

Green has been a regular on the injury report recently due to his knee issue, but has yet to miss a game as a result. Assuming he avoids any setbacks prior to tip-off, the do-it-all power forward figures to be in line for his usual workload. Jordan Bell and David West would be the prime beneficiaries should the Warriors ultimately err on the side of caution and sit him out.