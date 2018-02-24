Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable with shoulder soreness Saturday

Green is probable for Saturday's contest against the Thunder due to right shoulder soreness.

Green likely picked up the injury during Thursday's tilt against the Clippers, where he logged 37 minutes and posted 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, however, as the team is listing it simply as soreness. More information on his availability should emerge following the team's Saturday morning shootaround.