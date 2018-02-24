Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable with shoulder soreness Saturday
Green is probable for Saturday's contest against the Thunder due to right shoulder soreness.
Green likely picked up the injury during Thursday's tilt against the Clippers, where he logged 37 minutes and posted 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, however, as the team is listing it simply as soreness. More information on his availability should emerge following the team's Saturday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Typically full stat line in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line despite finger issues•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday, expected back Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Monday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...