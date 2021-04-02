Green is probable for Friday's contest against the Raptors due to a sprained finger on his left hand.

Green suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to the Heat, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing Friday. The bigger news is that Stephen Curry (tailbone) will be sidelined. Over Green's past 10 appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes.