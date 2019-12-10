Warriors' Draymond Green: Produces 16 points in loss
Green posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Green is the only vestige remaining of the Warriors' 2019 Championship starting five with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins all sidelined. Watching Green on the court recently is a study in humility, as the usual firebrand lacks the bravado that would often get him in trouble with an ejection here and there.
