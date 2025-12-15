Green racked up 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The veteran center missed the prior three games due to a foot injury and a personal matter, but Green filled up the box score in his return, with the three steals tying his season high. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six full games he's played dating back to Nov. 18, averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 boards, 6.0 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals over that stretch.