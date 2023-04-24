Green closed Sunday's 126-125 win over Sacramento in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 12 points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.
Green returned to the lineup Sunday, back in action after serving a one-game suspension. Surprisingly, the coaching staff opted to bring Green off the bench, sticking with Jordan Poole in the starting unit. Despite the bench role, Green closed the game, notching a double-double to go with arguably the play of the game. With time running out, Green produced his only block of the game, turning away a close-range shot by Domantas Sabonis that would have made things very interesting indeed.
