Green finished Tuesday's 104-93 victory over the Bucks with three points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 36 minutes.

With Stephen Curry (rest) sidelined, Green wasn't able to capitalize on the increased offensive usage. He stepped it up defensively, however. This was his fourth game of the season with at least four blocks. His defense is a big reason why his fantasy value is trending up. Over his last 10 games, Green has been a fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.