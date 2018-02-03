Warriors' Draymond Green: Puts up 13 points, nine rebounds in win

Green produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-104 win over the Kings.

Green rebounded from a poor showing against the Jazz with a good performance on both sides of the ball Friday. While Green's production can be erratic, he's unquestionably one of the best defenders in the league and can neutralize whoever he lines up with. He'll face a tough task against the red-not Nuggets on Saturday.