Green (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Green has played through a sore right foot over the last two matchups, and he averaged 6.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 35.0 minutes per game during that time. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday.
