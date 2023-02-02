Green is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right foot soreness.

The Warriors have recently rested some of their key players in the second half of back-to-back sets, and it's not yet clear whether Green will suit up against Denver. He's averaged 7.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 33.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances, but if he's unavailable Thursday, Kevon Looney and JaMychal Green will likely see increased run.