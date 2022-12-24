Green is questionable for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness.
Green has struggled lately, shooting just 36.5 percent from the field over his past eight appearances. If he sits out Sunday, bigger roles could be available for Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, James Wiseman and other big men.
