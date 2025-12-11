default-cbs-image
Green (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After missing Thursday's practice for personal reasons, Green is trying to end a two-game absence with a foot injury Friday. With Al Horford (back) already ruled out, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis could be needed to take on the bulk of the center minutes.

