Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After missing Thursday's practice for personal reasons, Green is trying to end a two-game absence with a foot injury Friday. With Al Horford (back) already ruled out, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis could be needed to take on the bulk of the center minutes.
