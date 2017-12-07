Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Friday
Green (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Green was held out of Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a shoulder injury and it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared for a return ahead of Friday's contest. Look for Green to test out the shoulder during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. With both Green and Steph Curry (ankle) out Wednesday, Kevin Durant took over with a 35-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Status corrected to questionable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful Wednesday with sore shoulder•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills box score in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores 4 points in 32 minutes•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Monday vs. Kings•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.