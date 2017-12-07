Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Friday

Green (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Green was held out of Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a shoulder injury and it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared for a return ahead of Friday's contest. Look for Green to test out the shoulder during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. With both Green and Steph Curry (ankle) out Wednesday, Kevin Durant took over with a 35-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.