Green (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set. Green played 29 minutes on Sunday and put together his best game of the season, scoring 18 points with eight assists, three rebounds, one block and three steals. If his ankle is too sore to play Monday, we could see more of Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Sniffs double-double•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Delivers solid all-around outing•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays 21 minutes in return•