Green (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Green was forced to miss Friday's game against the Raptors with a left finger sprain and it's unclear if he'll be able to return Sunday. With Eric Paschall (hip) already ruled out, Juan Toscano-Anderson could see increased run at power forward for the Warriors if Green can't go.
