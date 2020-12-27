The Warriors continue to list Green (foot) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A sore right foot has kept Green out of the Warriors' first two games, but the forward was able to resume practicing Saturday, signaling that he'll likely be ready to play again soon. He's still apparently not in the clear to make his season debut Sunday, however, and his status could end up being decided shortly before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Green misses a third straight contest, Eric Paschall would likely pick up another start at power forward.