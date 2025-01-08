Green (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
The Warriors could be shorthanded during Thursday's game on the road against the Pistons. Green is currently questionable, along with Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder. Kyle Anderson could get some extended minutes if Green is ruled out in Detroit.
