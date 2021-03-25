Green (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Sacramento.
Green popped up on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness, which leaves his status for Thursday's game up in the air. If Green is unable to go Thursday, Eric Paschall could be in line for a start.
