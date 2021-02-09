Green (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green is being listed as questionable on the second half of a back-to-back due to soreness in his right knee. Since missing the first four games of the season, Green has appeared in every game for the Warriors. If he's held out Eric Paschall could see increased run.
