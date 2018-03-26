Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Tuesday

Green (illness) sat out practice Monday, but is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Mark Medina of Mercury News reports.

Green was expected to return from a pelvic contusion during Sunday's matchup with the Jazz, but then came down with the flu and was held out of that contest. He's apparently still dealing with some symptoms and was held out of Monday's practice as a result, though there's still hope that Green can get back to full strength ahead of Tuesday's game. Look for him to continue to receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so, with another update likely being provided following the team's morning shootaround. Consider him questionable for now, but if Green does end up being held out, it would likely mean more minutes for both Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell.