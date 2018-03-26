Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Tuesday
Green (illness) sat out practice Monday, but is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Mark Medina of Mercury News reports.
Green was expected to return from a pelvic contusion during Sunday's matchup with the Jazz, but then came down with the flu and was held out of that contest. He's apparently still dealing with some symptoms and was held out of Monday's practice as a result, though there's still hope that Green can get back to full strength ahead of Tuesday's game. Look for him to continue to receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so, with another update likely being provided following the team's morning shootaround. Consider him questionable for now, but if Green does end up being held out, it would likely mean more minutes for both Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell.
More News
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...