Head coach Steve Kerr said Green (knee) got positive results from his MRI and participated in Monday's light practice, but the forward's availability for Tuesday's contest remains to be determined, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green has missed back-to-back contests due to a knee contusion. His participation in practice is a positive sign, but he's still considered questionable for Golden State's next contest. If he's sidelined again, Jonathan Kuminga is expected to remain in the starting lineup.