Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, and the Warriors are likely to see how he's progressing closer to Wednesday's tipoff before updating his status. Should the veteran forward need to sit out, more playing time would be available to Quinten Post at center and Moses Moody at power forward.