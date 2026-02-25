Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green is questionable for Wednesday's game in Memphis due to left lower back injury management.
Wednesday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so there's a decent chance Green will be watching from the sidelines after logging 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans. If Green is out, Al Horford, Quinten Post and Gui Santos will see a boost.
