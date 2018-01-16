Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday with shoulder injury

Green is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to right shoulder soreness.

Green's spot on the Warriors' injury report for Wednesday is likely just precautionary, as he nearly recorded a triple-double across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers. Golden State will surely update Green's status after the team's shootaround Wednesday morning, but it would be fairly surprising to see him be ruled inactive in Chicago.

