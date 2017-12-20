Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday

Green (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

It was recently reported that Green has been unable to practice over the last week, so it's somewhat encouraging that he hasn't been ruled out a day in advance of Wednesday's contest. Still, Green will likely attempt to go through morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability, so look for another update following that session. Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi have benefited the most in the frontcourt with Green sidelined, so that would likely be the case again if he can't give it a go.