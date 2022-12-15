Green is questionable for Friday's game at Philadelphia due to a bruised right quad.

Green was ejected during Wednesday's loss to the Pacers but is also dealing with a quad injury. The timing is tough for Golden State, as Stephen Curry (shoulder) may be out a whole month. If Green misses time, with Andrew Wiggins (adductor) still sidelined, more time will be available for Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and JaMychal Green.