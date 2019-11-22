Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Friday
Green (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Green was held out of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to heel soreness, and his status for Friday is up in the air at this point. His availability should become more clear following Friday's shootaround.
