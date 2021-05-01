Green is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left trapezius contusion.
Green played 36 minutes in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, but he's now dealing with an injury that puts his availability for Saturday's game into jeopardy. If he's unable to play, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kelly Oubre (wrist) could see increased run.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Across-the-board production in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Grabs 11 boards•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Teases triple-double Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ties career high in assists Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts typical Draymond line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid all-around performance•