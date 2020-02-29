Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Saturday vs. Suns
Green is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness.
Green played only 10 minutes during Thursday's blowout loss, but that was due to an ejection. Somewhere along the line, he did something that's resulted in knee soreness. If he doesn't play Saturday, Eric Paschall would likely see a bump in usage.
