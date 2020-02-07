Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Saturday
Green is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to lower back tightness.
Green has emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Nets with back tightness. More information on his condition for Saturday may arrive following morning shootaround. If he ends up sidelined, Eric Paschall figures to see extra run.
