Green (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves, source reports.
Green sat out Friday's win over the Rockets due to a bruised right knee, and the issue could keep him out Sunday. If he can't play, Jonathan Kuminga would presumably draw another start.
