Green is questionable to play Friday against the Clippers due to a left low back contusion.

Green is coming off a decent showing against the Lakers, where he racked up 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks to go along with a mere shooting line of three points on 1-6 FG shooting. Back injuries can be complicated, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors adopt a cautious approach with the big man. A decision on Green's status will probably be made closer to Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff.