Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable to play Monday

Green is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury report lists Green with a "right foot contusion," but it's likely the designation is only precautionary. Green was rested for Friday's blowout win over the Bulls but returned to action Saturday against New Orleans and finished with six points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 26 minutes of action.