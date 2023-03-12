Green (ankle) is officially questionable to return Saturday against the Bucks, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green returned to the bench shortly after heading to the locker room, but the Warriors have deemed him as questionable to return, so they're being cautious with him. Patrick Baldwin and JaMychal Green will be in line to earn additional minutes if Green doesn't step back on the court.
