Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable vs. Jazz
Green is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised right knee.
It's unclear exactly when Green picked up the injury or how severe it is, but his late addition to the injury report is certainly a cause for concern. Green will likely end up being a game-time decision, so look for the Warriors to provide an update on his status closer to tip-off.
