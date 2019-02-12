Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable vs. Jazz

Green is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised right knee.

It's unclear exactly when Green picked up the injury or how severe it is, but his late addition to the injury report is certainly a cause for concern. Green will likely end up being a game-time decision, so look for the Warriors to provide an update on his status closer to tip-off.

