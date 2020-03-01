Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable vs. Wiz
Green (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
As expected, Green's status is up in the air after he was held out of Saturday night's win over the Suns with a sore knee. A decision may not come until close to game-time.
