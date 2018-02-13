Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Green (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Head coach Steve Kerr has already said that the sprained finger Green sustained isn't anything serious and he expects the forward on the the court Wednesday night. Still, with only one contest left until the All-Star break, the Warriors could opt to play it safe and give Green the night off. Look for an official update to come after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he is ruled out, Omri Casspi will likely make his second-straight start.
