Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Wednesday with ankle sprain

Green is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Mavericks due to a sprained left ankle, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green tweaked his ankle landing on a teammate's foot during Tuesday's scrimmage. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Wednesday morning shootaround. If he ends up sidelined or limited, Omri Casspi, David West and Jordan Bell are all strong candidates to see expanded roles.