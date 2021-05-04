Green is questionable for Tuesday's game at New Orleans with a bruised right hip.

The 31-year-old apparently suffered the injured during Monday's win over the Pelicans while putting up 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. Green's status for Tuesday's rematch is now up in the air.