Green (neck) checked back in at the 1:30 mark of the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green briefly went to the locker room after appearing to tweak his neck while diving for a loose ball. The injury doesn't appear to be serious as he was able to return to the floor after just 10 minutes in the locker room.
