Warriors' Draymond Green: Quiet on scoring front in win

Green turned in five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 123-103 win over the Suns on Monday.

Green's offensive contributions were muted Monday, but he, along with the rest of his first-unit mates, played reduced minutes in the comfortable win. The energetic forward has only scored in double digits once over the first four games, and he's averaging a modest 6.5 shot attempts per contest. However, Green remains as active as ever in other categories, hauling 8.0 rebounds, dishing 5.8 assists and recording 2.3 steals per contest thus far.

